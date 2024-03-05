Metro riders will start to see more special police officers patrolling trains and buses during trips as part of the transit agency’s push to increase security.

WMATA says riders will hear announcements over train intercom systems, informing them that special officers on board will be actively patrolling, says FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan.

The idea is to have someone in a high-visibility vest who is now able to deal with security situations.

The transit agency says they always have officers on trains, on buses, and in stations, but it’s nearly impossible to have thousands of police officers every day.

Metro increasing special police officer patrols on trains, buses

To supplement this effort, Metro is also utilizing more than 30,000 cameras on buses, trains, and in stations, making it possible for the Metro Transit Police Department to respond to incidents and emergencies faster.

Last year, Metro said it increased patrols by 70% because of partnerships with special police officers and local law enforcement, which has resulted in lower crime.

Another layer of security as we have reported are new fare gates that Metro says have resulted in a decrease in fare evasion.