Metro announces start of new body-worn camera program

Metro Transit Police officers will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras.

The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) has announced the launch of its Body-Worn Camera Program, which will train and equip all MTPD officers, sergeants and lieutenants to begin carrying body-worn cameras in the coming months.

The department will take a staged approach in its rollout of body-worn cameras, beginning with a group of approximately two dozen later this month.

The body-worn cameras will be put into use at each of the three MTPD districts, with an estimated 315 officers trained and equipped by the end of the summer.

"At Metro, we are committed to the safety and security of our customers, our employees, and our officers. I am confident that the new body-worn camera program will continue to build trust and confidence in the department’s work," said MTPD Chief Michael Anzallo. "The research, data, and feedback we’ve gathered from similar programs in the region have provided us with important insights that will strengthen the rollout of this important safety tool and enhance the overall success of our program."

The body-worn camera is a device with internal memory for storage of recorded audio and video. The cameras will be attached to the outer garments of MTPD officers to capture a forward-facing view.

Video and audio recording can then be initiated by the officer at any time and includes a prerecording feature. At the start of any recording, MTPD officers will be required to inform individuals that the audio and video of the situation is being recorded by the officer’s body-worn camera.

Metro also uses more than 20,000 cameras to assist in security efforts.

For more information and to review the MTPD’s body-worn camera policy, click here.