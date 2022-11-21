Metro adjusts hours for Thanksgiving holiday

Metro has announced special hours for Metrorail and Metrobus during the week of Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Metro will open at 7 a.m. and will run until midnight.

Trains will serve all 97 stations with trains every 10 minutes on the Red Line, every eight minutes on Green Line and every 15 minutes on the Blue, Orange, and Silver Line. Metro says off-peak fares will be in effect all day.

Metrobus routes that normally operate on Sunday will run, officials say. All other routes will not operate on the holiday.

MetroAccess customers who want to travel on the holiday should make a separate reservation online or call 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535). Scheduled recurring "subscription trips" will automatically be canceled.

The day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25, Metrorail will open at 5 a.m., closing at 1 a.m., and Metrobus and MetroAccess will operate normal weekday service.

Check Metro's full holiday schedule online.