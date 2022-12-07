McLean residents blame police shortage for ongoing neighborhood crime

Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime, including home burglaries and break-ins, in the area.

They’re blaming a massive shortage of police.

One break-in reportedly happened as recently as Saturday in a McLean neighborhood. Residents told FOX 5 that more police are needed.

That assertion and concern came from a resident at Tuesday night’s Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The resident said a burglar stole her husband’s watch and ring.

Other community members tell us they want the county’s supervisors to take note and do what’s necessary to fill the open slots within the county’s police department.

They say the staffing shortage on the force is fueling an increase in crime in the area.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis appeared on "FOX and Friends," where he said the department has never seen this level of an officer shortage before.

The county’s police department has 192 openings.

They’re offering a $15,000 signing bonus.

Residents told FOX 5 that their Homeowners Associations are exploring having license plate readers installed throughout neighborhoods.