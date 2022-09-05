Masks to be optional in Prince George's County Schools as of Tuesday
As of Tuesday, mask wearing for Prince George's County Public Schools staff, students and families will be optional.
PGCPS CEO Dr. Monica Goldson announced that with the declining local COVID-19 positivity rates, the mask-optional policy will resume in all of the schools' facilities on Tuesday, September 6.
PGCPS encouraged encouraged people visiting the schools to support personal decisions on mask-wearing and noted that "Maryland school districts have flexibility in determining mask-wearing policies and will continue to make health and safety decisions in consultation with health experts."