Maryland's minimum wage rises to $11 an hour

Maryland's minimum wage is rising to $11 an hour. The increase from $10.10 is one of the state's new laws taking effect Wednesday.

The minimum wage for companies with 15 or more employees will have future increases over the next several years and reach $15 in 2025.

The wage for companies with 14 or fewer employees also goes up to $11 Wednesday.

Companies with 14 or fewer employees will be required to pay $15 an hour in 2026.

Another new law taking effect Wednesday requires authorities to test rape kits.

Lawmakers also set aside $3.5 million to help local police departments pay to test them.

