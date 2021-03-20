Maryland youth football coach facing child sex abuse charges

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Moshe Michael Imel of Owings, Maryland, was charged Thursday, March 18 with four counts of sex abuse of a minor.

Detectives collected devices like his computer from his home as evidence.

Two men claim their coach and mentor abused them for years while they were youth football players. Another teenager came forward right after Imel’s arrest.

50-year-old Moshe Michael Imel of Owings, Md. faces four charges of child sex abuse (Calvert Co. Sheriff's Office).

Since then, more accusers have come forward, according to Lt. Colonel Dave McDowell.

"We received some information yesterday that we are still trying to track down and verify, but potentially there are nine more victims and that information came to us from Child Protective Services from Prince George’s County," said McDowell.

FOX 5 has confirmed Imel was a youth football coach for the Patuxent Rhinos in Upper Marlboro for years.

He was also a volunteer assistant coach for the Northern High School JV football team during the 2016 season.

"Coaches are one of those groups of people who hold a position of public trust, they hold the trust of the children that they’re coaching and they hold the trust of the parents and that is a violation in and of itself," said McDowell.

Detectives believe there are additional victims. Out of precaution, the Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to speak with their children about Imel and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate.

"This is not only physical abuse, but this is psychological abuse," said McDowell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mudd at Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

FOX 5 has reached out to Imel’s attorney and family for comment. His wife said she has not been able to sleep at night due to this situation.

Imel is being held on a $500,000 bond and his next court appearance will be on Friday, April 16th at 2 pm.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.