Maryland State Police trooper arrested for sex offense, assault

A Maryland State Police trooper has been arrested on multiple charges including sex offense and assault.

Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy was arrested by the Anne Arundel County Police Department shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Bandy is charged with false imprisonment, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense. He appeared before a district court commissioner and was subsequently released on his own recognizance.

Bandy has been suspended with pay. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is leading the criminal investigation. The administrative investigation is being handled by the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division.

Bandy has been a member of the Maryland State Police for nearly 10 years. He was most recently assigned to the Westminster Barrack.