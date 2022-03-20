Maryland State Police investigate suspected road rage shooting in College Park

Maryland State Police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that happened Saturday evening in Prince George’s County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers were notified of a shooting on eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway.

According to investigators, the incident started when a tow truck driver and another driver got into a verbal fight while both driving on Route 50. During the exchange of words, the driver of the other car pulled out a gun and shot the tow truck driver. The suspect then continued driving eastbound on Route 50 and fled the scene.

The driver of the tow truck was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There's no word yet on the victim's condition.

Route 50 was closed for several hours as police investigated the shooting Saturday evening.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect did not know each other prior to their fight.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Police are still working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Maryland State Police homicide detectives at 301-345-3101.