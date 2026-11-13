Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen closes door on 2028 presidential bid as he challenges Schumer to lead Senate

The Brief Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Friday that he is no longer pursuing a 2028 presidential bid as he runs for Senate Majority Leader. Van Hollen confirmed he would not reconsider a White House run even if he loses his leadership challenge against Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. Democratic senators are set to decide the first contested race for their top leadership post in decades during a secret-ballot vote in early December.



Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Friday afternoon that he is no longer pursuing a 2028 presidential run, saying his focus is on the U.S. Senate as he mounts a rare challenge against Sen. Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader.

What they're saying:

During a news conference Friday afternoon, a reporter asked Van Hollen whether entering the race for Senate Majority Leader closed the door on a potential 2028 presidential campaign he had previously been "kicking the tires on."

"Yes. I’m no longer pursuing that," Van Hollen said. "I believe that the size and scale of these majorities provides an opportunity for the United States Senate to answer the call of the American people."

When pressed on whether he would reconsider running for the White House if he loses the leadership election to Schumer, Van Hollen ruled out the possibility.

What we know:

Van Hollen launched his bid for Senate Majority Leader on Thursday, setting up an intra-party contest against Schumer, the longtime Democratic leader from New York, ahead of the upcoming Congress.

In a post on X announcing his candidacy, Van Hollen argued that voters demanded fresh leadership in the recent midterm elections.

"In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption," Van Hollen wrote. "To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call."

Schumer pushed back almost immediately in an X post of his own, expressing confidence that he already has enough support within the caucus to keep his post after Democrats won a Senate majority.

"I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead," Schumer wrote. "I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader."

Democratic senators are scheduled to decide the leadership contest in a private, secret-ballot vote in early December.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how much support Van Hollen has gathered among his Democratic colleagues or whether any other senators will enter the race before next month's vote.

According to The Associated Press, many Democratic senators have kept their voting intentions private while weighing what lessons to take from the midterm elections. Officials also have not announced the exact date in early December when the closed-door vote will take place.

The backstory:

The matchup between Van Hollen and Schumer marks the first contested race for the top Senate Democratic leadership post in decades, according to the AP.

Behind the scenes, the question of whether to keep Schumer at the helm has divided Senate Democrats, the AP reported. Allies of Schumer point to his extensive work recruiting winning candidates and raising campaign funds throughout the election cycle, noting that he has already started consulting with colleagues on a legislative agenda for 2027.

Speaking to the AP last week, Schumer projected confidence about the upcoming leadership vote, stating flatly that he intends to win.