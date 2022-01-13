Maryland to distribute 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks to residents

Maryland will begin distributing 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks starting next week.

Governor Larry Hogan made the announcement today after visiting a new state-run COVID-19 testing site at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Easton, MD.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces 10 new COVID-19 testing sites

The N95 and KN95 masks — which provide additional infection protection compared to cloths and other face masks — will be available at various statewide locations, including local health departments, state-run testing and vaccination sites, nursing homes, and other Maryland state agencies.

"Fortunately, Marylanders have followed the public health guidance more than in most other places," Gov. Hogan said. "We continue to be one of the most vaccinated states in America. We have now administered over 10.6 million COVID-19 vaccines and 92.9% of all Maryland adults have been vaccinated. And without any state mandate, we are ranked better than 45% of other states for the percentage of people wearing masks."

"We will keep taking whatever actions are necessary, and we urge Marylanders to remain vigilant, so that together we can continue leading the nation with our health and economic recovery," Hogan added.

The Governor's mass mask distribution announcement arrives one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that it does not plan to change its mask guidance to advise Americans to wear higher quality masks amid the omicron surge.

CDC reportedly set to recommend KN95 masks to protect against omicron variant