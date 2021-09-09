Maryland man sentenced for death threats targeting Republican Congressman

A Howard County man who left violent and graphic death threats on a Maryland Congressman’s voicemail and sent other messages to his website was sentenced on Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘We are the ones with those scary guns:’ Frederick man charged after threatening Biden, Harris in letter

Some of the threats Sidhartha Kumar Mathur, age 35, of West Friendship left included comments like, "If you even mess with my vote, I’m going to come and slit your throat and I’ll kill your family."

He also sent messages to Rep. Andy Harris’ website like "I will kill you and blow up your office if you try to take my vote away" and "I know where you and your family lives. You will be ended."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Matur’s sentence included two years’ probation, as well as eight weekends in the federal bureau of prisons and six months of home detention with electronic

Mathur was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

Harris said the death threats against him and his family terrified his wife and children, leaving them afraid to leave their home and "basically imprisoned."

READ MORE: Audio reveals slurs, threats toward DC cop after Capitol riot commission testimony

"I'm in an elected office. I expect threats like this may occur, especially in the current toxic political environment. That certainly doesn't make it right, but threatening a family and children is particularly wrong," Harris said during Thursday’s remote sentencing hearing.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report

