Maryland man arrested in gold bar scheme targeting Loudoun County seniors

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The Brief A Gaithersburg man is accused in a gold bar scam targeting elderly victims. Deputies say victims were told their computers and investment accounts were at risk. The sheriff’s office is warning residents about fake tech support messages and urgent money requests.



A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with a gold bar scheme that the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says targeted elderly victims.

What we know:

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Junjie Wu, 29, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was arrested in connection with the scheme.

Wu has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, conspiracy to commit a felony and wearing a mask in public. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

How the scam worked

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began after reports of a scheme involving fake computer warnings.

Victims received messages on their computers claiming their devices had been compromised and directing them to call a number listed as "Apple Support."

When victims called, they were connected with people posing as fraud investigators, the sheriff’s office said. Those individuals allegedly told victims their investment accounts were at risk and that they needed to transfer their money to a new account with the Federal Reserve System.

To complete the transfer, victims were instructed to convert their money into gold bars, according to the sheriff’s office.

What residents should know

The sheriff’s office said no government agency will ever ask someone to buy gold, cryptocurrency or gift cards to protect their money.

Officials also warned that the Federal Reserve does not hold personal accounts, and no real agency will direct someone to move funds into a "safe" account.

Residents are urged not to call numbers that appear in pop-up warnings claiming a device has been hacked. The sheriff’s office also warned people not to click links or allow remote access to their computers.

Officials said scammers often create panic and tell victims to keep the situation secret. Anyone who receives a suspicious message should hang up and contact the agency directly using a number from its official website.

The sheriff’s office also urged residents to talk to someone they trust before sending money or making a large, unusual purchase, and never to hand over cash or valuables to a stranger in person.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a similar scam, is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or through the LCSO app.