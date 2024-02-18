Maryland man arrested for shooting, killing DC man in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man who shot and killed another man overnight.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street on Sunday, February 18, at approximately 3:00 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found an adult male shooting victim inside a residence. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Darius Robinson, of Northwest, D.C.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, but officers were able to quickly locate him. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Charles Demarco Best, of Clinton, Maryland.

Best was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Police believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.