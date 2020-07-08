Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan outlines plans for election process

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is directing state election officials to conduct the November election with enhanced options for voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hogan said Wednesday all polling locations should be open on Election Day for in-person voting.

RELATED: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan releasing book on his tenure, politics

The Republican governor also says early voting centers should be open and that absentee ballot request applications should be sent to all eligible Maryland voters for people who want to vote by mail.

Hogan says every effort should be made to promote early voting, absentee voting by mail, and voting at off-peak times as safe and efficient options.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather