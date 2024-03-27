Maryland flags at half-staff to honor Baltimore Bridge collapse victims

Maryland Governor Wes Moore ordered the Maryland Flag lowered to half-staff Wednesday in honor of the victims who lost their lives in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

"The hearts of every Marylander are with the families of those affected by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. We have spoken to the families, prayed with them, and assured them that our state will mobilize every resource to bring them closure," said Moore.

Tuesday night, Moore announced that the search and rescue for the six workers missing following the collapse would switch to a search and recovery. The six workers are presumed dead, according to officials.

"Based on the length of time that we've gone in the search, the extensive search efforts that we put into it, the water temperature at this point, we do not believe that we will find any of these individuals still alive," said Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath, the commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District Tuesday.

Day two of the search continued Wednesday, with divers searching for the construction workers.

"The dive team is in the water right now, as we speak," said Moore to FOX 5. "These are difficult conditions. We're talking about very frigid temperatures with high winds, and extraordinary darkness and trying to navigate mangled metal."

First responders were able to pull two people from the river almost immediately on Tuesday. One of those rescued was taken to Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center and has since been released. The second person declined treatment.

"Our entire state is grateful for the tireless work of our first responders and everyone who has stepped up to serve in the past 24 hours," Moore said in a statement. "Maryland is strong and has risen to meet this moment as the work continues today."