Maryland father, son kayaking 200 miles in Chesapeake Bay to fight pandemic hunger

A Maryland man and his son are going on the voyage of a lifetime – and they’re doing it for a good cause.

Hearly Mayr and his 13-year-old son, Andreas Mayr, will soon embark on a 12-day kayaking journey traveling north to south on the Chesapeake Bay.

The father and son team will be using the challenge to help fight one of the most pressing issues cause by the COVID-19 pandemic – hunger.

The #BAY200CHALLENGE is supporting the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA)’s COVID-19 hunger pandemic response campaign, which is aiming to raise $3 million by July 31.

Find out how you can contribute to their efforts – and help people suffering from hunger amid the pandemic.

