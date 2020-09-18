Maryland elections board releases list of ballot drop box locations

article

The Maryland Board of Elections has posted a list of ballot drop box locations throughout the state ahead of the November presidential election.

Each jurisdiction will have at least two drop boxes available to voters and elections board officials say that once open, the drop boxes will remain open until Election Day –– Nov. 3 –– at 8 p.m.

Maryland's most populous counties and Baltimore will have additional drop boxes to accommodate more voters.

Voters will be able to submit their completed mail-in ballots in any drop box located in their jurisdiction of residence, according to officials.

There will be a total of 283 ballot drop boxes available at 282 locations around the state, officials say.

LIST: MARYLAND MAIL-IN BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS