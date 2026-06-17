Expand / Collapse search

Maryland DB Dontay Joyner arrested on harassment charges: Officials

By
FOX 5 DC
Maryland Terrapins Football
Published June 17, 2026 5:36 PM EDT
Published June 17, 2026 5:36 PM EDT
article

Dontay Joyner of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown on October 11, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • University of Maryland defensive back Dontay Joyner was arrested in Harford County.
    • Joyner is facing charges of telephone misuse and electronic communication harassment.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - University of Maryland defensive back Dontay Joyner was recently arrested on harassment charges, according to officials.

Dontay Joyner arrested

What we know:

Joyner was arrested in Harford County, Maryland, on June 11, the Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee.

Joyner is facing charges of telephone misuse and electronic communication harassment. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide further details on the charges.

In a statement to FOX 5, University of Maryland Athletics officials said they "are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time."

The backstory:

Joyner is a senior from Lakeland, Florida. He transferred to Maryland from Arkansas State as a junior in 2025.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Harford County Sheriff's Office and the University of Maryland.

Maryland Terrapins FootballCrime and Public Safety