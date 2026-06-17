Maryland DB Dontay Joyner arrested on harassment charges: Officials

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The Brief University of Maryland defensive back Dontay Joyner was arrested in Harford County. Joyner is facing charges of telephone misuse and electronic communication harassment.



University of Maryland defensive back Dontay Joyner was recently arrested on harassment charges, according to officials.

Dontay Joyner arrested

What we know:

Joyner was arrested in Harford County, Maryland, on June 11, the Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee.

Joyner is facing charges of telephone misuse and electronic communication harassment.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide further details on the charges.

In a statement to FOX 5, University of Maryland Athletics officials said they "are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time."

The backstory:

Joyner is a senior from Lakeland, Florida. He transferred to Maryland from Arkansas State as a junior in 2025.