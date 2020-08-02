Maryland cop charged with stealing from dead person

article

A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended without pay and faces burglary charges after allegedly stealing guns and other possessions from a dead person's home.

Police say Corporal Jacob Miskill, a five-year veteran of the force, took the items in April after responding to a death investigation in the 1600 block of Wall Drive in Pasadena.

Miskill was arrested Friday, police said.

"When a police officer uses the authority bestowed by the badge to facilitate criminal activity of any kind, that officer is undermining law enforcement everywhere," Chief William Lowry said in a statement. "This cannot and will not be tolerated."

Police did not disclose the identity of the victim, who died alone in the home. The police investigation into Miskill is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at (410) 222-4700.