Manassas man who allegedly hit woman in face with charcuterie board turns self in

A man who is accused of hitting a woman across the face with a charcuterie board in Manassas last week has turned himself in to police, according to Prince William County Police.

Prince William County Police say Jonathan Diaz Rocha reportedly struck the 30-year-old victim around 3 a.m. on April 21.

Jonathan Diaz Rocha (PHOTO: Prince William County Police)

Officers responded to the Raven Crests Apartments in the 8000 block of Lyon Circle to investigate a domestic violence call. Police believe that Rocha was involved in a verbal altercation with the woman that later escalated.

Rocha had left the residence prior to officers arriving.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a gash on her face. Medical officials say her injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

Rocha turned himself in to police without incident on April 24.