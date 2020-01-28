Man who fired at officers shot, killed in St. Mary’s County, authorities say

A man who fired at officers was shot and killed by police Monday night in St. Mary’s County, authorities say.

Officers say they responded to the 19800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a domestic assault report.

Officials say 43-year-old John Francis Tippett Jr., who had multiple warrants for his arrest, fired shots in the area after police arrived and were speaking with the victim.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police made contact with Tippett who they say went in and out of the residence several times while shooting at officers as well as taking aim at a compressed gas tank in the driveway.

Authorities say deputies returned fire striking Tippett who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a suspicious bag was investigated after being found in the driveway.

The incident is still under investigation.