Detectives believe they've caught the man who shot and killed a 64-year-old Monday outside a 7-Eleven in Southwest.

On Tuesday, police arrested 31-year-old Terry Thompson, and charged him with first-degree murder while armed. Thompson is accused of murdering Christopher Callahan of Southeast D.C.

Police reported the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.