Man sets Maryland hotel room on fire, causing $750K in damages

A man was arrested after setting a room on fire at a Super Eight Motel Monday night.

After an employee at the Super Eight Motel in California, Maryland called 911 over hotel occupants causing a disturbance, breaking windows and barricading the door, officials arrived to find a man attempting to start a fire.

Deputies say they activated the fire alarm and evacuated the motel. 45 firefighters arrived at the hotel to find fire showing and multiple people injured after jumping from the third floor.

64-year-old Anthony Cleaver Mason was placed into custody at the scene.

One woman was taken to the hospital after a medical emergency, and her child was evaluated and released into family custody.

Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded Mason was responsible and that the fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damages. Mason has been charged with two counts of second-degree arson, reckless endangerment, and malicious burning first-degree. He is being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention Center.