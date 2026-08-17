Man killed in Southeast D.C. shooting

The Brief A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Residents are urged to look out for a black four-door Acura sedan with tinted windows.



A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

What we know:

Officers were called to the reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

They arrived to find an adult man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Officers are asking neighbors to look out for a black four-door Acura sedan with heavily tinted windows and a sunroof.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.