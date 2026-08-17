Man killed in Southeast D.C. shooting
WASHINGTON - A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
What we know:
Officers were called to the reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
They arrived to find an adult man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Officers are asking neighbors to look out for a black four-door Acura sedan with heavily tinted windows and a sunroof.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
The Source: Information in this report is from Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).