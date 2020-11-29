Man killed in Woodbridge shooting

article

A man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Woodbridge.

Police say it happened around 6:09 a.m. in the 4000 block of Westwind Drive.

Neighbors told police that's where a large crowd had gathered before the shooting.

Police say they found one unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. He later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William County Police at (703)792-7000.