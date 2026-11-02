Man gets 10 years for assaults on 2 female deputies in Loudoun County detention center

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The Brief A man was sentenced to 10 years and six months in jail after assaulting two female deputies in a detention center. The incidents occurred while Shane David Lucas was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges. Upon his release, Lucas will be required to register as a sex offender.



A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after assaulting two female sheriff's deputies in a Loudoun County detention center, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Shane David Lucas, 23, was convicted of malicious bodily injury to an officer, obscene sexual display, assault and battery, and sexual battery, according to court officials. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

The sentencing comes after Lucas assaulted two female Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies at the Adult Detention Center where he was being held on unrelated charges.

On May 15, 2025, Lucas was using an inmate phone in one of the housing pods at the detention center while a deputy was conducting a security check.

Lucas approached the deputy from behind and exposed his genitals, according to court documents. The deputy attempted to remove Lucas from the pod, but he refused to comply, hitting and punching her several times before knocking her to the ground.

Lucas then kicked and stomped the deputy until she was able to knock him to the ground and hold him until additional deputies arrived to restrain him, court documents detail.

One year later, on May 16, 2026, Lucas was in a housing pod when another deputy was conducting a security check. Lucas asked the deputy a question before quickly approaching and grabbing her butt with both hands, according to court documents. Lucas hit the deputy several times in the face while trying to knock her to the ground. However, the deputy gained control and restrained Lucas.

Prosecutors called on the judge to impose the maximum sentence, saying, "If Deputy Hayden hadn’t knocked him to the ground, he would’ve continued stomping her. This attack was vicious…this man is violent and a menace and his criminal record combs this out."

The judge ultimately went with a sentence higher than the recommended guidelines of two to six years, saying, "If we don't let it be known that this is not allowed, we are exposing correctional officers to violence."