Man dead after shooting in Takoma Park, police say

A man is dead following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Takoma Park.

Authorities in Prince George's County say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue near East-West Highway at around 3:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man outside of car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FOX 5's Paul Wagner says a woman at the scene was taken away in handcuffs. Police say the woman may be a person of interest in this case.

Detectives are at the scene working to determine a motive.

This story is developing. Check back on for the latest updates.