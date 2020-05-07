Mama bear comes to the rescue of panicky cub 

Most mothers will go to extreme lengths to protect their young, even if they're bears.

Three little cubs soaking up the California sunshine ended up literally getting soaked after finding themselves stuck on the wrong side of a fence next to a lake.

Firefighters from the South Lake Tahoe department caught everything on camera.

At first, the little cubs were too nervous to jump in the water, but their mother wasn’t about to let them sink. She swam to each one, let them latch onto her back and swam to dry land.

