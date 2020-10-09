Major delays on Metro’s Red Line due to disabled train outside Union Station

Major delays are being reported along a large section of Metrorail's Red Line Friday afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

DC Fire and EMS / Twitter

Metro officials say rail service has been suspended between Gallery Place Station and Rhode Island Avenue Station due to a disabled train outside Union Station.

Officials say that passengers are being walked back to the station at this point.

Bus service has been requested.

D.C. Fire officials say they are investigating reports of a train with uncoupled cars and a possible track fire.