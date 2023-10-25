Major crash shuts down Thomas Johnson Bridge, 3 men hospitalized

Three people are in the hospital and the Thomas Johnson Bridge has been shut down following a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

SkyFox captured the aftermath of the head-on collision at the bridge, which crosses the Patuxent River and connects Calvert County and St. Mary's County.

A spokesperson for the Maryland State Police Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash that took place around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said Dewayne Frederick Bailey, 59, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was driving the 2019 Jeep Cherokee while James Wesley Dehart Jr., 32, of Lusby, Maryland, was the driver found inside the 2018 Hyundai Sonata.

Bailey was taken to George Washington University Hospital, the spokesperson said, and Lusby was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Both were airlifted by Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopters.

The third injured victim was behind the wheel of a 2015 Dodge Ram. The spokesperson said the 28-year-old from Texas refused medical treatment at the scene.

Nearly six hours after the collision, the Thomas Johnson Bridge has reopened.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the Maryland State Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.