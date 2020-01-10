Maintenance to cause major disruption along parts of Metro over weekend

Metro service will be impacted this weekend along three train lines.

Officials say scheduled maintenance work will cause some delays to portions of the Red, Orange and Silver lines.

Here are the details:

Summary of Metrorail weekend service for Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12:

-Red Line Trains every 9-18 minutes

-Orange Line Regular weekend intervals between Vienna & East Falls Church and between National Airport & New Carrollton

-Silver LineRegular weekend intervals between Wiehle-Reston East and East Falls Church

-Blue LineRegular weekend service

-Yellow Line Regular weekend service

-Green Line Regular weekend service

Red Line

Trains every 18 minutes

Additional trains every 9 minutes between Medical Center and Glenmont from 9AM-9PM

Due to installation of cable/communication equipment to support cellular service in tunnels and new radio system, trains will single track between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Twinbrook.

Orange Line

Orange Line trains operate regular weekend intervals (trains every 12-15 minutes) between Vienna & East Falls Church and between National Airport & New Carrollton.

Due to trackbed lighting installation, free shuttle buses replace trains between East Falls Church and Rosslyn.

Ballston, Virginia Square, Clarendon and Court House stations will be closed.

Tap your SmarTrip card each time you enter and exit the Metrorail system. Riders traveling through the work zone will be charged for a single, continuous trip.

To accommodate shuttle bus connections, the last train will depart Vienna and subsequent stations 37 minutes earlier on Saturday and 36 minutes earlier on Sunday. Check last train times for your stations

Silver Line

Trains operate regular weekend intervals (every 12-15 minutes) between Wiehle-Reston East and East Falls Church.

Due to trackbed lighting installation, free shuttle buses replace trains between East Falls Church and Rosslyn.

Ballston, Virginia Square, Clarendon and Court House stations will be closed.

Tap your SmarTrip card each time you enter and exit the Metrorail system. Riders traveling through the work zone will be charged for a single, continuous trip.

To accommodate shuttle bus connections, the last train will depart Wiehle-Reston East and subsequent stations 35 minutes earlier on Saturday and 41 minutes earlier on Sunday. Check last train times for your stations

Blue Line

Regular service, trains every 12-15 minutes.

Yellow Line

Regular service, trains every 12-15 minutes.

Green Line

Regular service, trains every 12-15 minutes.

