Loudoun County schools begin Chromebook distribution

In Northern Virginia, Chromebooks and hot spots are going out to students in Loudoun County.

The school district Wednesday began an ambitious plan to get Chromebooks to students across the district and already began giving out hot spots.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports nearly 12,000 Chromebook tablet computers were in stock.

The distribution took place Wednesday afternoon at Brambleton Middle School in Ashburn.

The massive distribution was initially in jeopardy since the community was told if it rains, it would be canceled.

Turns out, it took place as scheduled, despite the rain and at least 400 school-issued Chromebooks were given to families ahead of Loudoun County’s plan for online distance learning.

Wednesday was the first day of a seven to 10-day rollout of the Chromebooks district-wide for students in grades 3 thru 12.

It started at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and continued through the afternoon. The families receiving Chromebooks have students who attend Brambleton Middle School in Ashburn.

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams says this is an acceleration of a plan that was to be implemented in the 2020 - 2021 academic year.

The distribution was set up similar to a drive-thru operation all to comply with the CDC recommended social distancing requirements.

Every student in Loudoun County should have a district-issued Chromebook in the coming days.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports online distance learning will begin Monday, March 3.

While everyone will receive a Chromebook, the hot spots are being distributed as needed. The district recently ordered 1,500 hot spots. More than a thousand students applied to receive one.

