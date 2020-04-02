Loudoun County school district meal service worker diagnosed as having COVID-19

A Loudoun County school district transportation staffer who was helping the meal distribution program is in self-isolation after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

District officials sent a letter to the school community on Thursday saying the staffer last worked at the Potomac Falls/Dominion High School region on Thursday, March 26.

The staffer began having symptoms on Saturday

The Loudoun County Health Department is working to determine who the staffer might have had close contact with.

They say that – according to the state’s criteria – they do not believe the staffer had close contact with any colleagues or members of the public during the 48 hours before the symptoms appeared.

The district says it wishes the staffer a “swift and complete recovery.”

The state of Virginia is currently under stay-at-home orders.

“Non-essential businesses” have been closed while the state grapples with the pandemic, and schools are closed through the academic year.

