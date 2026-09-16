Loudoun County moves closer to data center pause

A proposed 12‑month halt on new data center projects is advancing in Loudoun County, with supervisors voting overnight to move the measure forward and set up a final vote next month.

The Brief Loudoun supervisors advanced a proposed 12‑month halt on new data center projects. The pause would stop new applications for one year but not affect projects already in the pipeline. Residents cite noise, energy demands and transmission lines as reasons to take a step back.



The pause would stop the county from accepting new data center applications for one year.

RELATED: Loudoun County supervisors advance 12-month data center moratorium

Projects already in the pipeline would not be affected, and the proposal still requires final approval.

Loudoun County is known as the data center capital of the world, with the industry generating more than half of the county’s budget and helping fund schools, parks and other public services. But rapid growth has brought concerns about noise, energy demands and the high‑voltage transmission lines needed to power the facilities.

Supporters say a 12‑month pause would give county leaders time to reexamine where and how new data centers should be built. The proposal applies only to new applications, but residents said the county should take a step back before approving more development.

The county attorney says an indefinite moratorium would not be legal, so the proposed pause is limited to one year. Supervisors are expected to vote on the measure October 13.