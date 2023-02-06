Loiederman Middle School students injured in bus crash

A few Loiederman Middle School students, on their way home, were involved in a collision Monday afternoon when the school bus they were riding on crashed into an SUV.

Pete Piringer, the chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said the incident occurred at the intersection of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Wheaton.

All students are being evaluated by first responders, and officials said at least four middle schoolers suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The uninjured kids are being transferred to another bus, Piringer said, and being taken home.

Evening commuters should be aware that some lanes are currently blocked along Randolph Road.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



