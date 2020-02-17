Located: Wheelchair bound 77-year-old woman with cognitive impairment from Newport News found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say Marva Keyser was safely located.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Marva Keyser (Newport News Police)

A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Newport News.

Authorities say 77-year-old Marva Keyser was last seen around 9:30 p.m. February 16 at 50 Wellesley Drive.

Police describe Marva as a black female, about 5 feet tall and 150 pounds. She is wheelchair bound and wears glasses, has brown hair but is believed to be wearing a red wig. She was last seen wearing a light black jacket, red shorts, and white sneakers.

Officers say Marva suffers from a cognitive impairment. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 757–247–2500.