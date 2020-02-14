Located: 91-year-old man from Prince William County located safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say 91-year-old Luther Little was located and is safe.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Luther Little (Prince William County Police)

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man from Prince William County .

Police say 91-year-old Luther Little was last seen leaving his home on Ryton Ridge Lane in the Gainesville on February.13 around 10 a.m.

Luther is described by police as a white male, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 165 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was wearing khaki pants, a blue jacket with a Navy emblem and a striped shirt. Officers say he may be driving a white Buick Roadmaster with Virginia handicap tag: M9334.

Investigators consider Luther endangered. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.