Located: 91-year-old man from Prince William County located safe, police say
GAINESVILLE, Va. - UPDATE: Police say 91-year-old Luther Little was located and is safe.
A previous version of the story appears below:
Luther Little (Prince William County Police)
Authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man from Prince William County .
Police say 91-year-old Luther Little was last seen leaving his home on Ryton Ridge Lane in the Gainesville on February.13 around 10 a.m.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Luther is described by police as a white male, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 165 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was wearing khaki pants, a blue jacket with a Navy emblem and a striped shirt. Officers say he may be driving a white Buick Roadmaster with Virginia handicap tag: M9334.
Investigators consider Luther endangered. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
Advertisement