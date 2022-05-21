Lincoln Memorial briefly closed Saturday to clean mess left by celebrating university graduates

The Lincoln Memorial was briefly closed Saturday morning to clean up a mess left by celebrating university graduates, according to authorities.

The National Park Service posted on Twitter that group from a local university graduation left behind "litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne."

The mess was found littered across the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

NPS officials did not indicate what local university the celebrating graduates were affiliated with.

The monument was reopened around 12 p.m. Saturday after crews cleaned the area. NPS officials tweeted out a thank you to the staff.

The incident comes just one day before the Lincoln Memorial will hold a celebration in honor of its 100th anniversary.