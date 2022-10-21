Library of Congress hosting Halloween event with authors of ‘Goosebumps,' ‘Magic Tree House’ series

The Library of Congress will be hosting a day of Halloween festivities for families on Oct. 22.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. in the Thomas Jefferson Building’s Great Hall with Halloween-themed activities followed by the feature program at 2 p.m. with authors R.L. Stine of the "Goosebumps" series and Mary Pope Osborne of the "Magic Tree House" series in the Coolidge Auditorium.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 10: R. L. Stine visits Build Series to discuss "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" at Build Studio on January 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/WireImage)

Entry passes can be obtained on the Library of Congress website here.

Osborne and Stine will be reflecting on 30 years of their bestselling books with some surprises for the audience. The authors will autograph books at 3:30 p.m. following the discussion.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes, but weapons and full-face masks will not be permitted inside.