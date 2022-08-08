Lane closures, traffic changes on I-495 due to express lanes project

Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic changes on I-495 this month as the Express Lanes Northern Extension gets underway.

The I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project will extend the existing 495 Express Lanes north by two-and-a-half miles from the Dulles Corridor interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchange in the vicinity of the American Legion Bridge.

The construction-related lane closures and traffic changes are listed below. Travelers should expect potential delays when traveling in this area.

Lane Closures

I-495 North at George Washington Memorial Parkway Bridge

- Monday, August 8, Wednesday, August 10, and Thursday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single right lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-495 at the George Washington Memorial Parkway Bridge for haul route construction.

I-495 North and South at Georgetown Pike Bridge

- Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating double and triple left and right lane closures are scheduled on north and southbound I-495 at the Georgetown Pike Bridge for bridge demolition work. There will be periodic traffic stoppages lasting up to 30 minutes for equipment and beam removal.

Motorists coming from the George Washington Memorial Parkway heading for southbound I-495 will be directed to stay right and take the ramp up to Georgetown Pike, proceed straight through the traffic light and take the ramp back down to merge onto the Beltway.

These closures are weather-dependent and may extend to Saturday, August 13 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

- Tuesday, August 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single right lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-495 at the Georgetown Pike Bridge for clearing and grubbing work.

George Washington Memorial Parkway West at I-495

- Thursday, August 11 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single right lane closures are scheduled on the westbound George Washington Memorial Parkway ramp to southbound I-495 for haul route construction. The right lane will be closed long-term to accommodate the haul route and construction vehicles, resulting in one public travel lane on the exit ramp to I-495 South.

Georgetown Pike Bridge over I-495

- Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single right lane closures are scheduled on westbound Georgetown Pike Bridge over I-495 for bridge demolition work.

I-495 North and South at the Georgetown Pike Bridge

- Monday, August 1 and Tuesday, August 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Triple left lane closures are scheduled on southbound I-495 at the Georgetown Pike Bridge for bridge demolition work. There will be periodic stoppages of all southbound I-495 traffic for up to 30 minutes.

Motorists coming from the George Washington Memorial Parkway heading for southbound I-495 will be directed to stay right and take the ramp up to Georgetown Pike, proceed straight through the traffic light and take the ramp back down to merge onto the Beltway.

Traffic Changes

I-495 North between Dulles Toll Road and George Washington Memorial Parkway

The Green Arrow/Red X left-shoulder lane is now permanently closed on northbound I-495 in Virginia from where the current I-495 Express Lanes end near the Dulles Toll Road to the George Washington Memorial Parkway. This closure is to accommodate new bridge construction that will span the wider, future Beltway at Old Dominion Drive, Georgetown Pike and Live Oak Drive.

The new extended lanes are scheduled to open in 2025.