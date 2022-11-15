Knife found inside laptop at Richmond International Airport

article

A knife was located within the circuitry of a laptop at the Richmond International Airport on Nov. 11.

The owner of the knife was a man from Williamsburg, Va., who was attempting to board a plane. His name has not yet been revealed.

A Transportation Security Administration officer saw the knife with his X-ray machine at a security gate, prompting a search of the man’s carry-on bag. The laptop was then disassembled, revealing the knife within.

While the traveler initially feigned ignorance about the weapon, he confirmed it was his property upon its discovery. The man has been charged accordingly with a federal financial civil penalty.

"This was a superb job on the part of our officers to first identify the threat and then work in partnership with the Capital Region Airport Commission Police to obtain tools that were necessary to disassemble the laptop to reveal the knife," said Robin "Chuck" Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. "Detecting artfully concealed weapons points to the training and skill of our officers."

