Keeping your kids safe when they're too young to be vaccinated

Masks are back, COVID cases are on the rise – and it’s got a lot of parents concerned about children who are too young to be vaccinated.

"We’re definitely hearing from parents and also pediatricians that they are concerned about the Delta variant, they’re concerned about the increased spread of cases, and I think knowing that children under 12 aren’t eligible to be vaccinated yet," explained Dr. Lee Beers, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, who added that cases of COVID-19 among children are on the rise.

But that doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

Beers said the AAP is not advocating for keeping kids home from summer camp or keeping kids home from school. Rather, they advocate taking the appropriate precautions.

So, Beers said, make sure everyone around your child who can be vaccinated is vaccinated. Also, mask-up, practice good hygiene like hand washing, and avoid high-risk situations if you can.

"For parents, what I would recommend is really just making sure you continue those layered precautions and talk to the places that your kids are, make sure that they’re continuing those layered precautions as well," Beers said, later adding, "it is a priority for kids to get back to doing things in person and we lay out ways to do that safely."

The AAP has additional guidance posted on their website, including for returning to school and summer camp. Also, for data regarding COVID cases among kids, you can click here.