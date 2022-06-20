Juvenile struck by vehicle in Damascus suffering from life-threatening injuries

A juvenile male has been transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Damascus Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County police say they arrived at the site of the accident at the intersection of Woodfield Road and Hawkins Creamery Road just before 6:30 p.m.

The investigation by detectives determined that the pedestrian exited a Ride On bus and immediately crossed Woodfield Road at the rear of the bus. As the juvenile entered the southbound lanes, authorities say he was struck by a silver 2003 Honda CRV.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and police are still investigating the matter. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU at (240) 773- 6620.

