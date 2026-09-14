Jury sworn in for DC Councilmember Trayon White’s federal bribery trial

The Brief Jury selection was completed Monday in the federal bribery trial of D.C. Councilmember Trayon White. The jury is comprised of 14 D.C. residents; nine women and five men. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 15.



A jury has been sworn in for the federal bribery trial of D.C. Councilmember Trayon White.

What we know:

After two full days of jury selection, a diverse panel of 14 D.C. residents—nine women and five men of varying ages and races—was selected to decide White's fate.

The group includes 12 primary jurors and two alternates. The specific identity of the alternates will not be disclosed until deliberations begin at the end of the trial.

White is facing a single federal bribery charge, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison if convicted, along with the loss of his council seat.

White is accused of taking cash payments in exchange for using his public position to help extend specific D.C. government contracts, including those tied to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

Finding an impartial panel posed a challenge due to the high-profile nature of the case. While several potential jurors acknowledged that they had seen news headlines regarding the allegations, the ones who were selected said they could remain fair and objective.

Throughout the selection process, White appeared calm and focused, actively consulting with his legal team as they narrowed down a prospective pool of 32 individuals to the final 14.

Presiding U.S. District Judge Randolph Contreras, an Obama appointee, dismissed the sworn jury around 5 p.m. with strict orders to avoid all media coverage of the case, refrain from doing independent research, and not to discuss the proceedings with anyone, including fellow jurors.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.