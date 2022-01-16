June trial date set for former aide to Maryland governor

A former top aide to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to go on trial in June on charges of misconduct in office and illegally recording conversations.

During a hearing Friday in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Stacy McCormack set Roy McGrath’s trial for June 7. McGrath, his attorney and the prosecutor all called into the hearing on a conference call.

McGrath spent 11 weeks in the summer of 2020 as chief of staff to Hogan, a Republican. McGrath resigned after The Baltimore Sun reported he had negotiated an exit package worth one year’s salary of more than $233,000 and other perks from a state environmental agency when he joined Hogan’s State House team.

McGrath has maintained that the payment, which he called "severance," was proper. Members of the Maryland Environmental Service’s board of directors have testified that McGrath led them to believe Hogan approved of the severance. Hogan disputes that claim, saying he did not endorse it and was unaware of the details.

Last fall, McGrath was indicted in federal court on charges that he misled officials to approve his severance, spent Maryland Environmental Service money inappropriately and failed to take leave when he went on vacation. McGrath has pleaded not guilty in that case and a trial date has not yet been scheduled.

McGrath was charged the same day in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court with multiple counts of "unlawful intercept" — wiretapping — and misconduct for allegedly recording conversations with the governor, cabinet secretaries and other officials without their consent.