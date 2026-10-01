Judge permanently dismisses Reflecting Pool vandalism case against former Olympian David Hearn

A D.C. Superior Court judge agreed Thursday to permanently dismiss a criminal case charging a former Olympian with vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, preventing federal prosecutors from reviving the charges.

The Brief A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered the dismissal of David Hearn's case with prejudice. The ruling blocks the office of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro from refiling the felony charge. Hearn was charged with property destruction after touching a coating on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.



Judge Todd Edelman ordered the dismissal of David Hearn’s case with prejudice, blocking U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office from refiling the felony charge against the Maryland resident.

The ruling comes nearly a month after Edelman heard arguments from attorneys.

Hearn’s defense team said Trump administration officials continued to falsely accuse Hearn of vandalizing the landmark even after Pirro moved to drop the case on July 31.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: Former olympian David Hearn stands with his attorney Norman Eisen as he speaks to reporters and protestors gathered after his arrangement at Moultrie Courthouse on July 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. Protestors marched in suppo Expand

President Donald Trump publicly criticized that decision, saying Pirro "choked" and "folded like an umbrella."

RELATED Former Olympian David Hearn pleads not guilty in Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool damage case

Hearn said he was on a bike ride on June 19 when he reached in to examine the pool’s newly peeled coating and briefly touched a chunk attached to the side. He said he immediately obeyed a park worker’s command to let go.

Hearn was charged with property destruction, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. His defense team questioned whether prosecutors presented adequate evidence to the grand jury to support the charge and the financial damage alleged by the government.

Hearn, 67, of Bethesda, Maryland, competed in three Summer Olympic Games, achieving his highest finish of ninth place at the 1996 Atlanta Games.