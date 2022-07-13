Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial: Judge denies Heard's request for mistrial

A Fairfax County judge has denied Amber Heard's request to toss the six-week trial where a jury found her liable for defaming ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate rejected Heard's argument on Wednesday a brief three-page order.

Heard claimed she was denied due process when the wrong juror participated on the jury for the duration of the trial.

Azcarate reasoned that Heard's legal team had ample opportunity to question the jury pool and concluded that the jurors were acceptable before the trial began.

She also said Heard did not show that the juror's inclusion prejudiced her in any way.

Depp sued Heard over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

The jury found in Depp's favor on all of his claims and decided he should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages -- but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.

Heard's lawyers had previously asked a judge to throw out the verdict against her arguing that the jury's decision was not supported by the evidence.