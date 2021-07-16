Jen Psaki to throw out first pitch at Washington Nationals game

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park on Sunday night, the team says.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Hill noted that the team will be celebrating College of William & Mary as part of its College Day Series that night when they face the San Diego Padres – and Psaki graduated from the prominent Virginia college in 2000.

READ MORE: Jose Andres throws out first pitch at Nationals game

Previous local figures who’ve thrown out the first pitch this year include celebrated Chef Jose Andres and decorated Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman – a hero of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.