'It's a disaster': DC businesses frustrated over Connecticut Avenue construction

Pedestrians and businesses in the Cleveland Park neighborhood are getting tired of the construction on Connecticut Avenue — just blocks away from the National Zoo.

They say the orange cones and equipment laid out are hurting business.

"Last month, it was pretty bad for two weeks," said Jose Maaodonado. He works at 3321 Bistro.

"It's a disaster! It's bad for business," added Antony Quinn, the wine manager at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits.

During the pandemic, the city turned this area into a streetery, so people could dine outside and even host farmer's markets.

But pre-pandemic, people described the area as chaotic.

"It was a lot of pedestrians from the zoo. People walking in the neighborhoods and people trying to cram and park into spots," said ANC 3C06 Commissioner Tammy Gordon.

Now, D.C.'s Department of Transportation is working on turning the service area between Macomb and Ordway into a safer, mixed-use space for cars and pedestrians.

Commissioner Gordon says it's part of the Cleveland Park Streetscape and Drainage Improvement Project.

"There’s obviously a debate right now as to should we try to keep it like that when we reopen it – or is there a hybrid experience," Gordon said.

Patrick Tedrow, the general manager at Nanny O'Brien's Pub, started a petition to keep this area strictly for pedestrians.

"I'm certainly getting a lot of support," he said.

Tedrow doesn't want to see cars parked in front of the restaurant.

"One thing that is being overlooked is the elderly and the handicapped people. That is a very important section in that neighborhood for people to have access to," Tedrow said.

FOX 5 asked an employee at 3321 Bistro what he wants to see.

"I would like for it to be a patio that way people have more space to walk and everything," Maaodonado said.

Pedestrians we spoke with are on the same page.

One woman said, "I’m looking forward to having more seating areas and walking space."

"We do not need cars here," another woman added. "For people who want to pop in and pop out, go somewhere else. Go to the suburbs. This is not what the city is built for."

Quinn, who is the manager at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirit, wants an option that will make everyone happy.

"Whatever it is, if there is some parking part-time, we want the restaurant to do well," Quinn explained. "We want people to feel comfortable out there."

According to Gordon, Mayor Muriel Bowser has the final say on the design.

The community has a chance to weigh in at a transportation committee meeting coming up on April 12 at 7 p.m.

For meeting details click here.












